Ortega hails Man City depth after victory over Al Ain

Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega says their rout of Al Ain proved their squad depth.

City thumped their Club World Cup opponents 6-0 on Sunday in Atlanta.

"Eleven new players here today and you couldn’t see any difference,” he said.

“It shows the Club made some good new signings and the players who have been here a long time as well, I think is really good.

“I think we played really well with a good rhythm and the players from the bench today they gave us a push at the end as well.

“We defended well on all the transitions and every club playing here is dangerous, but I think we defended well, our pressing was good, the joy in how we played was good so it was well deserved.”