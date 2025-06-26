Guardiola unimpressed by ban for Man City fullback Lewis

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is unhappy with Rico Lewis' three-match ban in the Club World Cup.

The fullback has been given the suspension after a straight red card in the win against Wydad AC.

Ahead of Thursday's clash with Juventus, Guardiola insisted: “I didn’t have the honour to talk (with Chairman of FIFA Referee’s Committee Pierluigi Collina) so whether it’s two or three (games)… I’m pretty sure the referees don’t know Rico.

“He’s the sweetest and kindest and sometimes as a defender I say he needs to be more aggressive. It’s an action without intention.

“I know what the image can pretend to be but both are on the floor. The action, I know it can be tough but it’s Rico Lewis.

“I can imagine what happened with the other type of players, but it is what it is. They make three games, he has more time to rest and more time to be on the beach.

“He can be with his girlfriend then will hopefully be back if we go through in the next games and during the season.

“I know Rico and it’s never his intention to hurt anyone. The history of him is there, but if they want to show how serious they are then okay, accept the three games and move forward.”