Guardiola on the £97M reward for winning the Club World Cup: The players don't deserve it

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has spoken in his latest press conference ahead of this weekend's FA Cup clash with Bournemouth.

The FA Cup is the only piece of silverware left on the table for City before they head to the Club World Cup in the summer. Guardiola’s side must overcome Bournemouth and make their way to Wembley to salvage something from what has been a disappointing season. The Spanish head coach was first asked on Bournemouth's style of play and if he learns from manager Andoni Iraola:

Advertisement Advertisement

"I wouldn't say they are chaotic. They gave a special way of playing and it works with the players and the ideas that they have. Every team plays in a specific way and they do it really well. Other teams are more direct, other teams want more crosses.

"Yes, all of them. There are many."

Next, he spoke on whether not hearing about the verdict of 115 charges is affecting his side this season as the controversial case continues.

"No, no. We are more than one year with that so nothing changes with one more week, two more weeks, or four more weeks."

Guardiola then opened up on his goals for the rest of the season and said he is focused on the games ahead.

"Reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup for the seventh year in a row. After that, win games to qualify for the Champions League next season.

"Win at Bournemouth then prepare for Leicester. That is the next target."

He then spoke on on the future of Kevin de Bruyne which has been questioned in recent months after reports linked him with a move away from the club this summer.

"It is between the club and Kevin and his agent. It is between the club and Kevin.

"In the position that I am in, we are just concerned about the team and finishing the season in the best position possible. We have to think about the best thing for the club with the FA Cup, the Premier League and the Club World Cup."

Goalkeeper Ederson could be back in contention for this weekend’s clash, but Guardiola stayed hesitant which could suggest that backup keeper Stefan Ortega will start.

"Some of them are a little bit more tired. Ederson trained the last two days. We'll see tomorrow.”

Defender Abdukodir Khusanov was next on the agenda and Guardiola opened up on expectations for the Uzbekistan international after he threw him in the deep end.

"He was not expected to play as many games but in the situation we have, he has played games. He has a really special quality. He is so fast and he brings his passion. We are delighted in a short time without training and many things.

"He understands quite well, I hope so. We have to push him to understand, to learn, to communicate because it is really important."

Rodri will not be involved against Bournemouth as he recovers from injury and Guardiola says we will be careful with his return.

“I don’t know, I hope and wish,” Guardiola said about his involvement in the summer. "It will be nice if he could play tomorrow but we don’t want to do a wrong decision right now and take a step back.

“The doctor says he’s injured for six, seven months. He’s behaving really well on the pitch already. Competitive (football) is completely different. We will see. I rely on what the physio doctor says.

“We don’t want to use him for two weeks and then not have him for a long time afterward. We have to make sure that he’s fine.”

Finally, he spoke on the on Club World Cup’s £97M prize money and admitted that even if they win the tournament, the squad will receive no reward.

“We don't deserve it. The managers, staff, backroom staff, players - we don't deserve it.”