Joao Cancelo opens up on relationship with Man City boss Pep Guardiola

Former Man City defender as opened up regarding his relationship with ex-manager Pep Guardiola, admitting the two have 'strong personalities.'

Speaking in an interview with MARCA, the 30-year-old opened up on his reportedly fractured relationship with the Man City manager.

Cancelo said: “We had differences, not a clash, we had different opinions. "I have a very strong personality and so does he (Guardiola), but he's the one in charge.

"Each of us took our own paths, but I thank God for having worked with him. I felt important in this group. He made me grow as a person and as a player."

The defender left the current Premier League champions last summer, joining Saudi side Al Hilal after a season on loan at Barcelona.