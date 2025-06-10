Former Chelsea star Kante to join Al-Hilal from Al-Ittihad in short Club World Cup loan

Former Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is set to join Al-Hilal from his current side Al-Ittihad ahead of the Club World Cup.

The Frenchman was crowned Club World Cup champion in 2022, and could be set for another shot at the title this summer with Al Hilal who will start the competition with a tough clash against La Liga giants Real Madrid. The Saudi giants are yet to reach an agreement but transfer guru David Ornstein has revealed that a deal is very close.

“EXCL: Al-Hilal in talks to sign N’Golo Kante from Al-Ittihad for #FIFAClubWorldCup. Dialogue over 34yo midfielder moving from #AlHilal to #AlIttihad on short-term loan ahead of competition. No agreement so far, but optimism deal can happen.”

Both Al-Ittihad and Al Hilal are controlled by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, meaning a deal may be harder to work out, especially if it is just a short-term deal in preparation for the competition which starts this week. Kante would join up with former Premier League talent Ruben Neves and Sergej Milinković-Savić, as well as his former Blues teammate Kalidou Koulibaly.

Al Hilal will be the only Saudi side at the tournament and after Madrid will face RB Salzburg, and Pachuca. The side will have to agree the deal ahead of the deadline later tonight as the two clubs rush to complete paperwork which will see Kante fighting for the rival side over the next month which is not a common occurence in football.