FOCUS: Three Ghanaian stars who could light up Club World Cup

Edmund Baidoo scored four times in 18 league games for Salzburg prior to the Club World Cup

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup ushers in a new era for club football, featuring an expanded 32-team format played across the United States from June 14th to July 13th.

This revamped tournament pits champions from all six continental confederations against each other in a group stage followed by knockout rounds, promising a month-long global football festival.

Among the stars set to shine on this grand stage are three Ghanaian players representing their clubs: Yaw Yeboah of Los Angeles FC, Edmund Baidoo of RB Salzburg, and Samuel Obeng of Wydad Casablanca.

Each player brings unique qualities and ambitions as they aim to help their teams make a mark in this historic competition.

Yaw Yeboah – Los Angeles FC (MLS)

Yaw Yeboah joined Los Angeles FC in early 2025 after making a name for himself prior to helping Columbus Crew clinch both the Eastern Conference and Major League Soccer Cup titles in 2023 and then the Leagues Cup in 2024.

Known for his pace, dribbling skills, and creativity, Yeboah has been a popular figure in the MLS. However, the Ghanaian has so far struggled to adapt to LAFC, playing just nine games so far.

Yeboah had to wait five months for his debut goal for LAFC, which came against Seattle Sounders. In the play-in final for the Club World Cup, Yeboah was only introduced in the 120th minute to help see out a narrow 2-1 win over Club America.

With just four starts since joining LAFC, it’ll be very surprising to see the 28-year-old play a big part at this Club World Cup. Maybe he could make the most of the minutes he gets as a substitute to make a case for himself.

LAFC have been drawn into a competitive group featuring European giants Chelsea, African powerhouse Esperance Tunis, and Flamengo.

Chelsea will be the favourites to win the group, but LAFC could be in the mix to battle it out for runners-up, which should be enough to qualify to the knockout round.

Edmund Baidoo – RB Salzburg (Austrian Bundesliga)

Edmund Baidoo has been with RB Salzburg since mid-2024 after joining from Norwegian club Sogndal.

The 19-year-old has quickly become a dependable forward known for his eye for goal, work rate, and tactical intelligence.

Baidoo has played an important role in Salzburg’s domestic season, contributing five goals and one assist in the league and cup.

His two goals and one assist in the final two league games helped Salzburg’s late push for a Champions League spot next season.

Baidoo also made a name for himself in last season’s UEFA Youth League, scoring two goals and providing three assists in seven games for Salzburg’s U19 side.

In the tournament, Salzburg face a tough group including record Champions League winners Real Madrid, Pachuca and Asian runners-up Al Hilal.

Baidoo’s quick feet and ability to disrupt opposition play will be vital against technically gifted opponents. The Ghanaian has played in every Salzburg game since mid-February and should get some decent minutes in the Club World Cup as he continues his development.

While the group is challenging, Salzburg’s experience in European competition positions them as potential contenders to reach the knockout stages.

Samuel Obeng – Wydad Casablanca (Botola Pro)

Samuel Obeng joined Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca in early 2025 after decent spells in Europe.

The 28-year-old striker quickly adapted to the Botola Pro, scoring two goals and providing two assists in 11 games.

Wydad qualified for the Club World Cup as 2021/22 CAF Champions League winners, defeating Al Ahly 2-0 in the final.

Obeng ended the season strong, starting the last three games and repaying his coach’s faith by scoring and assisting in those games. The Ghanaian has also so far started both friendlies against Sevilla and Porto, leading up to the tournament in the US.

For a striker, once of great promise, the Club World Cup is an opportunity for Obeng to show his talent on the global stage.

It won’t come easily for Obeng and Wydad, who face 2023 treble winners Manchester City, Italian giants Juventus and UAE side Al Ain.

While advancing may be a tough ask, a strong showing would elevate both Obeng’s profile and African club football’s reputation.

