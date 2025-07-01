Fluminense veteran Thiago Silva: I dedicate this win to AC Milan fans!
Fluminense veteran Thiago Silva has dedicated their Club World Cup round 16 win against Inter Milan to his former club, AC Milan.
Flu shocked Inter 2-0 on Monday.
And afterwards, former Milan captain Thiago told DAZN: "A very important result for us.
"It wasn't easy, Inter reached the Champions League final just under a month ago. We don't have to fight for every ball, all together. Today, in defence, we were very solid: we lacked the game but it still took us forward.
"I'm sure that the Milan fans appreciated it: I dedicate the victory to them too, I thought about them the whole match."