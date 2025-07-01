Lautaro blasts Inter Milan teammates after CWC exit: Whoever doesn't want to stay then leave!

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez hit out at his teammates after their Club World Cup round of 16 defeat to Fluminense.

Inter were stunned 2-0 as Flu struck through German Cano and Hercules.

Lautaro snapped at the final whistle: "It certainly hurts, it was a last objective with the little strength we had. We left everything behind, me first: I'm sorry for the group, we didn't want to lose.

"Here you have to want to stay, we are fighting for objectives: whoever doesn't want to stay, has to go. I saw many things that I didn't like: as captain, I want to fight for objectives and we are an important team. We won and I want to continue like this: whoever wants to stay, can stay while whoever doesn't want to stay, goodbye."

The Argentina striker also said: "We all have to reset: we can't go anywhere alone. I am the first responsible, being captain. I apologize to the fans, it's a defeat that hurts. We are here in a season that is too long.

"We will fight, now we will rest a bit. The season has been tiring, now we recover energy and physical recovery to then begin the preparation to bring Inter back to fight for important objectives".

