Flamengo bid for Chelsea flop, face fight with Benfica

Flamengo are keen on signing Joao Felix from Chelsea this summer and plan to make a loan offer for the Portugal international.

The Portugal international has struggled since moving to Italy, with limited playing time making just five Serie A starts and provided just one assist.

Chelsea may face challenges finding suitors, as they secured the playmaker on a seven-year contract when he joined in 2024.

Flamengo are interested in signing Felix on loan with a purchase option, but it's unclear if the Premier League side would agree to such a move.

While Felix is reportedly not keen on a move to Brazil, rival interest from Benfica could appeal to the 25-year-old.