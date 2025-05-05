Tribal Football
Most Read
Cole Palmer 'open' to shock Man United move
Jose Mourinho claims Galatasaray title win 'was determined before the league even started'
Father drops big Man Utd transfer hint for Wolves star Cunha
Man Utd in advanced talks with PSG football chief Campos

Flamengo bid for Chelsea flop, face fight with Benfica

Shina Oludare
Flamengo bid for Chelsea flop, face fight with Benfica
Flamengo bid for Chelsea flop, face fight with BenficaTano Pecoraro / LaPresse / Profimedia
Flamengo are keen on signing Joao Felix from Chelsea this summer and plan to make a loan offer for the Portugal international.

The Portugal international has struggled since moving to Italy, with limited playing time making just five Serie A starts and provided just one assist. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Chelsea may face challenges finding suitors, as they secured the playmaker on a seven-year contract when he joined in 2024.

Flamengo are interested in signing Felix on loan with a purchase option, but it's unclear if the Premier League side would agree to such a move. 

While Felix is reportedly not keen on a move to Brazil, rival interest from Benfica could appeal to the 25-year-old.

Mentions
Joao FelixChelseaFlamengo RJBenficaFootball Transfers