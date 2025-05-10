Arteta snaps: Of course I've wanted new striker signing at Arsenal!

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has defended their transfer work after missing the Champions League final.

The Gunners were beaten in their Champions League semifinal against PSG this week, with many pundits taking aim at their lack of a natural striker.

On Friday, for his media conference to preview Sunday's trip to Liverpool, Arteta insisted he has long wanted to sign a new striker, but circumstances didn't allow it.

“Do I have to make it more clear? In January it was clear or not?” said Arteta.

“I told you because you were in the room I think many times and it was a very clear statement. The statement continues the same.

“I want the best team, the best player. If we have three goalscorers over 25, bring them in and we’re going to be a much better team.

“I think if you score over 90 goals you have a high, high probability of winning the Premier League.

“It doesn’t guarantee you, but you have a high probability if your defensive record is very good as well and very dependable as well against who and in which moment this striker, this winger in this case, has scored the goals and how many points is he contributing with his goals as well.”

It's the toughest position to buy for

Arteta was also asked if signing a new centre-forward was the most difficult position to go shopping for.

He replied, “Probably, because there’s not that many that put those numbers. It’s something that’s in the stats, there are not that many in the Premier League.

“We will try to improve but certainly improve the ones that we have right now and love the ones that we have right now.

“Especially after losing, it’s too easy to just go and look elsewhere and don’t use the moment to judge players especially.

“Because, I was asked a lot of questions about certain players in this room, always in certain moments.

“But when other players have outperformed other players that we were discussing, I have zero questions in the last 11 months.

“It’s all relative to the context, to the moment and the narrative that you want to generate. I understand that.”