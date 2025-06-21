Tribal Football
Most Read
Man United make £52 million striker back up plan
Amorim to to leave four transfer-listed stars out of pre-season tour including Rashford
Man United consider loan move for Bayern Munich midfielder
Man Utd plan to loan Rashford to Inter Milan ahead of next season in shock move

Chelsea midfielder Caicedo: Lack of focus cost us Flamengo defeat

Paul Vegas
Chelsea midfielder Caicedo: Lack of focus cost us Flamengo defeat
Chelsea midfielder Caicedo: Lack of focus cost us Flamengo defeatAction Plus
Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo admitted major frustration after their 3-1 Club World Cup defeat to Flamengo.

Chelsea had the lead through Pedro Neto before being overrun by the Brazilians, with Blues striker Nicolas Jackson sent off for an ugly tackle on Fla midfielder Lucas in the second-half.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Caicedo told Chelsea's website afterwards: "You need to be focused for the full game because one second you switch off, then that’s what can happen.

"We need to react. We are now focused on the next game. It will be a tough game, but we will prepare from tomorrow.

"In the second half, they were better, they pressed better and we found some space, but for sure it was complicated.

"The team was playing well, but you need to be focused for 95 minutes. Otherwise, in one second, you can lose the game. That is what happened.

"It was a difficult game, but we are focused on the next game and we need to win the next game.

"But today was tough."

Mentions
FIFA Club World CupPremier LeagueCaicedo MoisesChelseaFlamengo RJ
Related Articles
Jackson posts apology after red card in Chelsea CWC defeat: I let you down
Obi Mikel questions Jackson place at Chelsea after red card: Stupid, stupid, stupid mistake
The 10 most expensive Premier League transfers of all time