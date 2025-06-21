Chelsea midfielder Caicedo: Lack of focus cost us Flamengo defeat

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo admitted major frustration after their 3-1 Club World Cup defeat to Flamengo.

Chelsea had the lead through Pedro Neto before being overrun by the Brazilians, with Blues striker Nicolas Jackson sent off for an ugly tackle on Fla midfielder Lucas in the second-half.

Caicedo told Chelsea's website afterwards: "You need to be focused for the full game because one second you switch off, then that’s what can happen.

"We need to react. We are now focused on the next game. It will be a tough game, but we will prepare from tomorrow.

"In the second half, they were better, they pressed better and we found some space, but for sure it was complicated.

"The team was playing well, but you need to be focused for 95 minutes. Otherwise, in one second, you can lose the game. That is what happened.

"It was a difficult game, but we are focused on the next game and we need to win the next game.

"But today was tough."