Filipe Luis: Europe still home to football’s elite

Flamengo coach Filipe Luis admitted that football’s elite still reside in Europe after his side’s 4-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in their Club World Cup last-16 clash on Sunday.

The Brazilians leaked two goals in the opening 10 minutes, and despite restoring parity twice, the Bavarians dominated to book a place in the quarter-final.

Advertisement Advertisement

"The pressure they put on you is immense," said Luis Filipe.

"They come at you with eight, 10 players. They deserved to win."

"Our plan did work, and we were able to apply pressure and create goal-scoring opportunities, but they were better than us. We're playing against the football elite. If Vinicius Jr. had not left for Real Madrid, we would have the best player in the world."

"They (South American players) want to be in the elite, and that's what they are. Had we won today and the tournament, it would not change the reality - they're high-quality teams. We have many Brazilian players in our teams, but they (the European teams) have the best ones. They have better players, that's a fact."