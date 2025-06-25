Tribal Football
Muller dismisses heat complaints, says 'no excuses' at CWC
Legendary Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller dismissed complaints about the Club World Cup heat, citing himself as proof that players must adapt to all conditions.

Several players have raised concerns about the intense heat in the United States during the ongoing competition. However, the German argued that professional footballers shouldn’t use weather as an excuse for poor performance. 

"We are professionals and we have to be in shape. If an almost 36-year-old, you know, a guy like me, can run 90 minutes, then everybody should do it. So, no excuses," Muller told the media.

 "Yeah, there is a chance (of joining an NLS side), but I have to figure it out and at the moment I am totally focused on playing this tournament. 

 "Some talks maybe in the background, but the focus is on the tournament now. I have no hurry, I have no stress to take my decisions, and then we will see, but I don't know now."

Vincent Kompany’s team will take on Brazilian giants Flamengo in the round of 16 this Sunday.

