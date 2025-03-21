Fifa remove Chelsea's Club World Cup opponents Club Leon due to multi-club ownership rules

Chelsea's opponents Club Leon have been removed from this summer's Club World Cup by Fifa after failing to meet the tournaments regulations on multi-club ownership.

The Mexican side had been due to compete in the first edition of the revamped and expanded 32-team competition after their CONCACAF Champions League success in 2023. They had been scheduled to face Chelsea in their opening fixture in the competition which takes place in the United States.

However, Leon’s status in the revamped competition had been questioned due to a challenge by Costa Rican side Alajuelense who stated that Leon and domestic rivals Pachuca being involved broke FIFA rules preventing clubs with the same owners from taking part.

Both clubs are owned by Grupo Pachuca and Fifa said in a statement that a replacement for Leon will "be announced in due course" despite Leon disagreeing with FIFA's decision. Leon said they would appeal to the sport's highest courts if they were denied a place at the event but FIFA ignored the comments and removed them from the tournament which would have seen them face Real Madrid, Al-Hilal, and Red Bull Salzburg in Group H.

Chelsea were due to face Leon on 16th June in Atlanta but will now have to wait and see who their new opponents will be. Facing the likes of Madrid and Salzburg will be tough enough as they compete in the tournament which will have an unprecedented $1BN prize money pot this year.