Chelsea winger Neto: I will be playing for Jota today

Chelsea winger Pedro Neto admits he will be playing today to honour the memory of Diogo Jota.

Neto and Chelsea meet PSG in the final of Club World Cup in New Jersey later on Sunday.

And the winger says he will being playing for his former Portugal teammate Jota, who was killed, along with brother Andre Silva, in a car accident two weeks ago.

On Chelsea's website, Neto wrote: "When I step onto the pitch on Sunday, know that I want to win this competition for Diogo Jota.

"He will always be with me. He will always be remembered. My thoughts are still with him, his brother Andre Silva, and their families. It’s such a difficult moment.

"Diogo immediately stood out to me when I came to England. I was very young and arriving in a new country, and he was one of the key players at Wolves. But he helped me and my family a lot, and I learned so much from him about life and football.

"Diogo was part of our group of Portuguese players – there were quite a lot of us! Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Vinagre, Rui Patricio, myself, and Diogo. We were so close and spent a lot of time together off the pitch.

"We are still in contact now and these guys, and the memories I have, will stay with me for the rest of my life. It’s why it’s so tough to now be without Diogo."

He was a warrior

News of the accident came just hours before the quarterfinal against Palmeiras and Neto explained his decision to play on the day.

Neto added: "He was a warrior, a guy who would always be ready to fight for you. Yet he had this big smile and his laugh…it is one of the things that I will always remember.

"When I heard the news, I spoke with the coach and everyone was very supportive. We had the game against Palmeiras and it didn’t make sense for me not to play.

"With the personality Diogo had – something else that will always stay with me – I think he would’ve wanted us to play.

"I have this feeling that Diogo is still protecting everyone who was close to him. It’s why I want to be a warrior for him. Sunday is no different.

"It will be my second final with Chelsea, and we can be crowned world champions. That is the focus. I want to win. I want to win it for Diogo."