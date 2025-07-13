Cucurella on CWC final: Chelsea players want the badge - not the big cheque

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella insists the jackpot on offer ahead of today's Club World Cup final against PSG.

Chelsea stand to land a cheque of £97m should they win later on Sunday in New Jersey.

Asked about the stunning finances involved, Cucurella stated: "I think this is more for the owners and sporting directors but I think we know that if we win it, we have the badge on the T-shirt for a couple of years so I think this is a good thing to motivate the team.

"It’s also the first time they’ve done this competition so we can be the first team to win this competition, there’s a lot of things that can motivate and it can give us confidence and energy. I think for me, if we do it, if we achieve it, it's amazing because it's the first club to do it. I think all the people remember us because it's the first club to win this trophy.

“And I think that is amazing. And always, every week that we put on the Chelsea shirt, we have this badge here. I think all of us, and all of our fans will feel very proud of us, because I think we have the experience to have this on in matches for four years. And all the people that look at us or we play against them, we can show them we are the winners and we can be proud of all the work that we are doing.

“As well, the first thing said in the squad is that this is the first time winning this tournament and to have the badge here. And then when I take my t-shirt home and I have the badge, I can give it to my friends. I think it (will be) a good experience and hopefully we can do it.”