Ex-Barcelona coach Xavi: CWC can be turning point

Former Barcelona coach Xavi is fully behind the Club World Cup.

The draw was held yesterday, with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid representing LaLiga.

Xavi told the FIFA website: "I find it exciting in many ways. Not only for European football, which already has the Champions League and is always competing at the highest level. It is also an opportunity for different clubs around the world.

"I think this tournament will be a turning point, a wonderful opportunity for any club on a global level and football fans will be eager to see it. You really feel on cloud nine when you become a club world champion. I had the opportunity to become a world champion with both my club and my national team, and you get to experience different styles of play.

"I faced teams from Oceania, South America and North America, and it was a really great experience."

