Estevao happy marking Palmeiras farewell with goal ahead of Chelsea switch

Estevao Willian was happy to leave Palmeiras with a goal in Friday's Club World Cup quarterfinal defeat to new club Chelsea.

Estevao will now move to Chelsea after completing his commitments with Palmeiras.

The teenage attacker impressed on the night and he said at the final whistle: "I'm very happy I could score a goal to help my club.

"Unfortunately this wasn't the result we wanted but we gave our best on the pitch.

"Now I am moving on and I thank Palmeiras for everything. I will cheer Palmeiras on and I am so happy to have been part of this club."

New Blues teammate Cole Palmer also scored on the night and swapped shirts with Estevao at the final whistle.

The England international later said: "I told Estevao we are excited for you to join but he didn't understand a single word I said!"