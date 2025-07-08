Tribal Football
Alex Roberts
Newcastle line up Orkun Kokcu bid after Benfica fall out
Newcastle line up Orkun Kokcu bid after Benfica fall outProfimedia
Newcastle are reportedly weighing up a move for Benfica midfielder Orkun Kokcu after a fall out with manager Bruno Lage.

The 24-year-old was visibly frustrated with Lage after he was substituted in their FIFA Club World Cup win over Auckland City.

Now, according to O Jogo, Lage could look to move him on and Premier League giants Newcastle are keeping tabs on the situation.

Benfica are understood to want a fee of €40 million, a deal that Newcastle see as possible ahead of a busy 2025-26 season with Champions League football.

Several top European clubs like Liverpool, Manchester United, Roma, Inter, AC Milan and Tottenham have all been previously linked with Kokcu.

