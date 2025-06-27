Doku hails Ait-Nouri impact as Man City thump Juventus
Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku was delighted with his impact in their Club World Cup victory over Juventus.
Doku struck for City in the 5-2 win, with the goal created by new arrival Rayan Ait-Nouri.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Honestly, he’s a top player,” Doku told City's website. “He’s settled so fast and quick, he can play inside or outside.
“It’s a joy to play with him. He speaks French as well.
“Honestly, the connection is there. And I’m happy that he’s here with us.
“I’m grateful for every opportunity that I have to be on a pitch like that, with the stadium and everything. Honestly I’m happy and I play free and I play with peace.”
Doku added, “I think so yeah (a statement win). Obviously we won the other two games but this obviously is a big team in Europe
“Me personally I watch almost every game so I’m curious to see who we are going to play against.”