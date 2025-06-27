Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd and Juventus agree £25M deal for Sancho but his wages are a huge problem
Chelsea ready to sell TEN senior players - including Maresca attacking trio
Real Madrid reach agreement for Benfica wing-back Carreras
Maresca confirms Paez will join Chelsea's CWC squad ahead of ES Tunis clash

Doku hails Ait-Nouri impact as Man City thump Juventus

Paul Vegas
Doku hails Ait-Nouri impact as Man City thump Juventus
Doku hails Ait-Nouri impact as Man City thump JuventusAction Plus
Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku was delighted with his impact in their Club World Cup victory over Juventus.

Doku struck for City in the 5-2 win, with the goal created by new arrival Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Honestly, he’s a top player,” Doku told City's website. “He’s settled so fast and quick, he can play inside or outside.

“It’s a joy to play with him. He speaks French as well. 

“Honestly, the connection is there. And I’m happy that he’s here with us.

“I’m grateful for every opportunity that I have to be on a pitch like that, with the stadium and everything. Honestly I’m happy and I play free and I play with peace.”

Doku added, “I think so yeah (a statement win). Obviously we won the other two games but this obviously is a big team in Europe

“Me personally I watch almost every game so I’m curious to see who we are going to play against.”

Mentions
FIFA Club World CupPremier LeagueDoku JeremyAit Nouri RayanManchester CityJuventus
Related Articles
Manchester City demolish Juventus in seven-goal thriller
Yildiz calm about Juventus contract; admits Guler admiration
Tudor: Juventus will enjoy experience facing Man City