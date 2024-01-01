Tribal Football
Cundy says Tuchel can bring trophies to England team if appointed
England need to bring in former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel as their next permanent head coach.

That is the view of Jason Cundy, who spoke about the need for the Three Lions to win trophies.

While Gareth Southgate reached two Euros finals and a World Cup semi final, he could not take them over the line.

On talkSPORT, Cundy stated: “It’s Thomas Tuchel for me. Even if Eddie Howe is available it’s Tuchel.

“That, appointing Tuchel, would be sensational because he ticks all of the boxes.

“He’s out of employment, he’s got an affinity with England, he’s a winner and he speaks England – honestly, that turns me on. It does.

“However, he would be a handful for the FA but do you want to win something or not?”

