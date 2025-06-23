Club World Cup: Benfica v Bayern Munich predictions, best bets and odds

Benfica and Bayern Munich will face off in Group C at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Flashscore's Frank Monkhouse offers his pre-match preview and predictions.

This week brings the final round of group action from the Club World Cup 2025 in the United States. Two giants of European football clash at the home of NFL side the Carolina Panthers as Benfica play Bayern Munich. The rivals kick off at 20:00 BST, and you can follow live on DAZN, but which team will score a timely three points?

The Germans enter on top of the pool following back-to-back wins. Their opponents from Portugal also boast an unbeaten record, taking four of the previous six points available. The winner of this match will progress as the champion of the pool. Will Bayern Munich hold their ground, or will the Primeira Liga outfit stage a late smash and grab?

Benfica v Bayern Munich tips

Bayern Munich win @ 19/20 (bet365)

No both teams to score @ 21/20 (bet365)

Bayern Munich win to nil @ 5/2 (bet365)

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at the time of publication and subject to change.

Benfica could go top

Benfica prepare for a grandstand finish in second place with four points collected, eight goals scored, and two conceded. They already enjoy a three-point cushion over Boca Juniors in third place, with the whipping boys of Auckland City stuck hard to the bottom. If Benfica beats Bayern Munich, they'll leapfrog their opponents and finish on top. But if they lose and see Boca Juniors thrash Auckland City, things could get uncomfortable.

Benfica opened with a 2-2 draw against Boca Juniors at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami earlier this month. The Portuguese quickly found themselves 2-0 down against the Argentines, who scored on 21 and 27 minutes. When it looked like Boca Juniors would secure a perfect start, Benfica fought back. They hit a reply just before the break when Di Maria scored from the penalty spot, and drew level when Otamendi notched the game's fourth goal near the end.

Benfica showed fighting spirit to draw with Boca Juniors, but they breezed past Auckland on matchday two, winning 6-0 in Orlando. Now they're in a strong position, Benfica must protect their place, and know that avoiding defeat keeps them in the competition. I expect Benfica to guard what they have and try to keep things tight at the back. Bayern Munich beat Benfica 1-0 when the teams last met, and I expect another tight game.

Tip: No both teams to score @ 21/20 (bet365)

Bet explanation: You need at least one team to draw a blank in this match.

Munich target a 100% record

Bayern Munich are one of only a few teams with a good chance of finishing the group stages with a 100% record, thanks to three wins. The Germans find themselves in a fantastic position after two starts, sitting on top of the division with six points from two games, scoring a dozen goals and conceding just one. They started as one of the betting favourites to win the Club World Cup, and haven't put a foot wrong so far.

The head-to-head stats make for interesting reading, with Bayern Munich and Benfica meeting 11 times previously. Their first meeting was a goalless draw back in March 1976 in the European Cup, with the most recent producing a 1-0 win for the Germans late last year. In that time, Benfica have never beaten Bayern Munich, with the stats stuck at eight wins for the Germans and three games ending level.

FCB opened their account in the United States with an emphatic 10-0 win over Auckland City at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati. The victors had five different scorers that day, including Coman and Muller. They were far too good for their part-time opponents, and we're happy to follow the stats and trust they're too good for Benfica, too. Add a win for Bayern Munich to your Club World Cup accumulators at decent odds.

Tip: Bayern Munich win @ 19/20 (bet365)

Bet explanation: You need Bayern Munich to beat Benfica by any scoreline.

Back Bayern to win to nil

Looking for a bet at bigger odds to mark the final round of matches from the groups? We've got you covered. Search the specials and you'll uncover a long list of eye-catching markets. Combining our two previous wagers on no from the both teams to score market, and Bayern Munich to win, we follow the Germans to win to nil.

Picking Bayern Munich to win to nil would've landed you a return in their most recent game against Benfica. It was also the smart approach when FCB hammered Auckland City on matchday one. They face a much tougher opponent here and are unlikely to rack up double-figures in goals scored again, but they can continue to build from the back.

In their last five starts in all competitions, Vincent Kompany's team kept a clean sheet against Auckland City, Hoffenheim, and Borussia Mönchengladbach. They have the organisation and strength to deny their opponents, and the flair to hurt them at the other end. Back Bayern Munich to win and impress by keeping a clean sheet to pass the finish line in style.

Tip: Bayern Munich win to nil @ 5/2 (bet365)

Bet explanation: You want Bayern Munich to win the game and deny Benfica a goal.

Benfica v Bayern Munich odds

Benfica win @ 10/3 (bet365)

Draw @ 2/1 (bet365)

Bayern Munich @ 1/1 (bet365)

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at the time of publication and subject to change.

