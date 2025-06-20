Club World Cup: Benfica against Auckland City suspended due to adverse weather
The Portuguese side were leading 1-0 through Angel Di Maria's penalty when the match was suspended at half-time because of adverse conditions.
On Tuesday, Mamelodi Sundowns' game against Ulsan HD was suspended just before kick-off for over an hour due to a weather alert.
RB Salzburg's match against Pachuca was held up in the second half for 97 minutes because of a storm on Wednesday.
On Thursday Palmeiras' game against Al Ahly was paused for nearly 45 minutes in the second half because of a nearby storm.
Common public safety protocols in the US mandate that outdoor sports events are suspended for at least 30 minutes when lightning is seen or thunder heard.
_______________________________________________
Sponsored:
FIFA Club World Cup - Every Game Free, exclusively on DAZN.
Sign up here to start streaming.
_______________________________________________