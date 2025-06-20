Club World Cup: Benfica against Auckland City suspended due to adverse weather

A fourth Club World Cup match has been hit by a weather suspension with Benfica's match against Auckland City in Orlando on Friday the latest to be disrupted.

The Portuguese side were leading 1-0 through Angel Di Maria's penalty when the match was suspended at half-time because of adverse conditions.

On Tuesday, Mamelodi Sundowns' game against Ulsan HD was suspended just before kick-off for over an hour due to a weather alert.

RB Salzburg's match against Pachuca was held up in the second half for 97 minutes because of a storm on Wednesday.

On Thursday Palmeiras' game against Al Ahly was paused for nearly 45 minutes in the second half because of a nearby storm.

Common public safety protocols in the US mandate that outdoor sports events are suspended for at least 30 minutes when lightning is seen or thunder heard.

