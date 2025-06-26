Adarabioyo says Chelsea won’t underestimate Benfica

Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo (27) insists the Blues won’t take Benfica lightly as the two teams gear up for their FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16 showdown on Saturday.

Both teams will clash at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium, battling for a spot in the quarter-finals. The reigning UEFA Conference League kings advanced as Group D runners-up, while the Portuguese side shocked Bayern Munich in their final group match to top Group C.

Enzo Maresca’s side had been set to face Vincent Kompany’s Bavarians, but the Bundesliga club’s surprise defeat shifted the matchup, handing Chelsea what appears to be a more favourable opponent in their quest to advance.

Nevertheless, the former England youth international rejected claims that the Primeira Liga side would be an easier opponent, stating they will be shown the same respect as any other team.

"No, I wouldn't say it's opened up a bit more. We still give Benfica that same respect we would have given any opposition and we know it's going to be a really tough game," Adarabioyo told the media as monitored by Flashscore.com.

"So, we recover now, we fly to Miami and we get ready for the Benfica game. I wouldn't say any game would be easy.

"You saw (against Esperance) at times it was very tough. It was only a 3-0 win because we managed to score in additional time in the second half. It was a close game.

"We can't underestimate any team and Benfica are going to be there to punish us and we've got to be ready for them."

When asked how playing in this tournament has benefited Chelsea compared to a typical pre-season, where matches often lack competitive edge, the former Manchester City and Fulham defender added:

"We're not treating this as a pre-season. This is just another competition out there, back end of a regular season and it's a big competition which we want to push in."

Following an impressive stint at Fulham, Adarabioyo joined Chelsea on a free transfer in 2024, signing a four-year deal. He quickly cemented his place in the backline, and his rising influence both on and off the pitch has seen him emerge as a leader in Maresca’s squad.

He highlighted his strong connection with teammate Cole Palmer. For context, the England international was spotted applauding and snapping photos of Adarabioyo after he was named Player of the Match against Tunisian side Esperance at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia.

"Cole's just one of my boys. He's like a little brother to me," he continued.

"We have a great relationship so we're always there to push each other on. He got a Man of the Match in the Conference League final so I was there to support him. I got a Man of the Match (against Esperance) and he was there to support me. That's just our relationship."

When asked about the importance of that kind of relationship between Chelsea players, he added: "Absolutely. It's very important to have those relationships within the squad.

"I think when you look at this squad you can see there's so many... All of us are really close and you can see that we treat each other as brothers.

"We're with each other every single day. We're with each other more than we're with our families. It's a real brotherhood here."

The winner of the Chelsea vs. Benfica clash will face either Palmeiras or Botafogo for a spot in the semi-final at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia.

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup offers a valuable test for the Londoners ahead of next season, where they will compete in the UEFA Champions League following their fourth-place finish in the 2024-25 campaign.

They also enter as reigning Europa Conference League champions, having overturned a goal deficit to beat Real Betis 4-1 in the final.

