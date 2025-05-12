Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Club Leon make clear James split rumours after CWC disappointment
Club Leon make clear James split rumours after CWC disappointment
Colombian great James Rodriguez is staying with Liga MX outfit Club Leon.

The former Real Madrid star had been linked with a move away from Leon over the past week.

There were concerns James would quit Leon after their Club World Cup entry was denied by FIFA. James has a deal to December this year.

But Leon coach Eduardo Berizzo said on Sunday: "What I can say right now is that James has a contract and will continue with León."

The 33-year-old from Cúcuta joined his current team in January, shortly after leaving Rayo Vallecano.

With Leon, he has played 16 matches, in which he has scored two goals and provided six assists. 

