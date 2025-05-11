Raphinha makes clear his Barcelona plans

Raphinha says he sees his future with Barcelona.

The Brazil star is playing the best football of his career this season.

He has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, but ahead of today's ElClasico against Real Madrid, Raphinha says his priority is a new deal with Barca.

He told Movistar: "What's next? My contract extension. It's illogical to think about reaching the top of football without Barcelona.

"Honestly, I'm really enjoying everything right now. I couldn't have imagined this even in my dreams."

Raphinha's current deal runs to 2027.