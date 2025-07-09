Chelsea striker Pedro: Two-goal performance just a dream

Chelsea striker Joao Pedro declared his two-goal performance as a "dream" after their Club World Cup semifinal win against Fluminense.

Pedro struck both goals in the 2-0 win on Tuesday.

He later said, "I think it was a dream. I don't think it could have been better. Two goals. Now we need to think about the final. I am very happy to score two goals today.

"I am happy to score my first goal for Chelsea but also I know this tournament is very important for Fluminense. I can just say sorry but I have to be professional. I play for Chelsea. They pay me to score goals and today I was happy to score."

On when manager Enzo Maresca told him he would be starting, Pedro continued: "He just said to me to play the same as a I did in the last game. Because I had more time to do my stuff, I was happy to score, the team won, the team played well and that is important.

"I try to improve every session but I know it is hard. They helped me as well. Now I need to rest, focus on the final because I think it will be a very important game."

On Sunday's final, he added: "It would be my first title as well. I think it will be a very important game, a very special game. I came one week ago and now I am going to play a final. I am very happy. The team have been very welcoming me and now we need to move forward."