Chelsea signing Delap left out of England Under-21s squad ahead of Club World Cup

Liam Delap will not be named in the U21's England squad for the upcoming fixtures as manager Lee Carsley understands the Club World Cup is approaching.

The 22-year-old has just completed a £30m move from Ipswich to Chelsea but will not take the trip to Slovakia as the Young Lions bid to defend their 2023 crown. The two tournaments clash this summer and the Club World Cup will take priority over England’s fixtures as the Blues look to use Delap who impressed with Ipswich Town last season.

England are looking to defend the title they won in 2023, when the tournament was held in Georgia and will have the likes of Tino Livramento, Jarell Quansah, James McAtee and Elliot Anderson at Carsley’s disposal in a squad who are one of the favourites to lift the trophy once again.

The Club World Cup starts three days before the Under-21 Euros get under way and manager Enzo Maresca will be hoping to deploy Delap against LAFC, Flamengo and Esperance in their opening fixtures. Delap scored 12 goals and bagged 2 assists for Town last season and is arguably one of the best signings of the summer, considering his ability and low price.

England will kick-off their campaign against the Czech Republic on Thursday 12th of June and three days later they will face Slovenia, before their final group-stage match against Germany on Wednesday, 18th of June.