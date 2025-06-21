Jackson posts apology after red card in Chelsea CWC defeat: I let you down

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has posted an apology to social media after his red card in their Club World Cup defeat to Flamengo.

Fla thumped Chelsea 3-1, with Jackson seeing red just six minutes after coming on in the second-half. The Senegal international was sent off for a nasty challenge on Lucas.

Jackson later posted to social media: "I want to say sorry. To the club, the staff, my teammates, and all the fans watching, I let you down.

"Another red card... And honestly, I'm so angry at myself. I work hard every day to help the team not to put us in this kind of situation.

"I still don't fully understand how it happened. But one thing is clear: it wasn't intentional. Just a moment in football that went the wrong way.

"No excuses. I take full responsibility.

"I'll reflect, I'll grow, and I'll come back stronger for the badge and for everyone who believes in me. "Sorry. Sorry, Sorry."

Jackson's latest red card came on the Senegalese's 24th birthday.

