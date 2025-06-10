Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic left out of FIFA Club World Cup squad

Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic won't feature in their FIFA Club World Cup campaign despite an impressive loan at sister club Strasbourg.

Petrovic, 25, is widely expected to leave Chelsea permanently this summer despite his impressive season for the Ligue 1 club, according to The Athletic.

As a result, he has been left out of Enzo Maresca’s squad for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup that kicks off on June 14th.

Chelsea will face MLS side LAFC in their first game in June 16th, with Flamengo and ES Tunis making up the rest of their group.

Fellow Strasbourg loanee Andrey Santos will travel to the USA with the squad, however, with Maresca hoping to integrate the Brazilian into the squad ahead of next season.