Chelsea and Man City react as FIFA announce referees will wear body cams at Club World Cup

Chair of the FIFA Referees’ Committee Pierluigi Collina has praised FIFA's decision to allow referees to wear body cams at the Club World Cup this year.

Footage from the referee's body camera available to broadcasters during matches which will allow broadcasters as well as fans to see a new perspective on the game immediately after they happen. This is reportedly part of a major trial which could then see the technology introduced across all levels of the game including the Champions League and Premier League.

Collina spoke on the news and revealed that is could change the game heading in the future and help fans understand the game from an officials point of view.

“We think that it is a good chance to offer the viewers a new experience, in terms of images taken from a perspective, from an angle of vision which was never offered before.

“It also has a purpose in terms of referee coaching. Because, of course, having the possibility to see what the referee sees is important in the debriefing, to evaluate how the call was made by the referee, which was his view, and so on. So it's a combination of new experience for broadcasters and also for coaching purposes.”

The Club World Cup referees from UEFA attended a seminar in Zurich this week and hope the body cams will improve player behaviour which has been proven to work at a grassroots level. English teams such as Manchester City and Chelsea will be closely watched by Premier League fans as they get their first glimpse into technology that could become normal in the years to come.

"(It's the) first time ever to have the best clubs... from each corner of the world competing," Collina added. "So it's, I would say, an extra responsibility for us, for refereeing, because we want to have our referees ready in the best conditions when the competition will start.

"And we are aware that a high standard of refereeing is key to having a successful competition.

"We are following (and) monitoring their fitness, their health. Basically, we try to provide them all the support they may need. Our objective, our goal is to have the FIFA 'Team One' at the very best of their conditions when the ball will start rolling in Miami."