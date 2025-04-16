Benfica seek to re-sign AC Milan loanee Felix with USA plan

Benfica are preparing a move to re-sign Joao Felix.

The Portugal attacker left Benfica for Atletico Madrid in 2019 and now is wanted back for their Club World Cup (CWC) campaign, says Record. The CWC will be held over the summer in the USA.

Advertisement Advertisement

Felix is currently on-loan at AC Milan from Chelsea, though hasn't done enough to convince the Rossonero to sign him permanently.

Instead, Milan will send Felix back to London at the end of the season. Though his reputation remains intact in Portugal and Benfica would seek a season-long loan arrangement, but beginning in June so to cover the Club World Cup.

Felix's deal with Chelsea runs to 2031.