Bellingham urges Real Madrid to 'make history' at Club World Cup

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham has called on his side to break new ground in the United States and win the first-ever expanded FIFA Club World Cup.

The midfielder, who came under fire from England boss Thomas Tuchel on Wednesday for his 'intimidating' outbursts on the pitch, is hoping that his side can create more history for Los Blancos in something he stresses the club is not taking lightly.

The Spanish giants are one of the most successful club sides in the history of the sport, and now have the opportunity to go one step further this month.

Speaking about the new competition, Bellingham said: “Any trophy is important and the other 31 teams are there in merit based on the achievements in their own regions so it's a pretty big deal in my eyes, it's an opportunity to win another title and a new competition and that’s not something we take lightly, so it’s history and I’ve said before there’s not many things you can do at this club that haven't been done before so it’s nice to have a new opportunity.”

Given their stature in the game, it's no surprise that Real Madrid will be one of the most followed teams in the tournament. They take on Al Hilal, Pachuca and RB Salzburg during the group phase, and the dynamic midfielder knows that, despite the difference in atmosphere compared to that at Santiago Bernabeu, all eyes will be on the prize come matchday.

He added: “I think all our games will be brilliant. We have fans all over the globe. We had pre-season in the USA and every year we seem to get flooded with even more fans and it will be a beautiful thing for us and we are always confident in the support we will have, no matter where we play.

"It’s brilliant to have the experience and to go into the tournament with an open mind there is a lot that we can learn and maybe implement into our own style of play and pick things that we like from their teams and like I said it’s something that you don't get to experience often so I will make the most of it personally."

“It's really exciting. The atmosphere is different on a pre-season tour and the games are different and you sometimes feel like you are going through the motions and it's a different dynamic for sure.

"By the time we go there we are there with a purpose to win and I’m sure we will try and factor in that we have had a long season and there will be time to enjoy our downtime and take in the experience of the culture and things like that but the most important thing obviously as always is the football and hopefully we will try and win.

