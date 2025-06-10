Real Madrid made Franco Mastantuono decision for FIFA Club World Cup

Franco Mastantuono will play the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup with River Plate before joining up with Real Madrid after the tournament.

The 17-year-old looks set to become the latest South American wonderkid to join Real Madrid after they agreed to trigger his €45 million release clause.

Mastantuono’s fee will be paid in installments, and he will join on a long-term deal, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2031.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the transfer is all but completed but it is yet to officially be announced by any of the three parties.

New manager Xabi Alonso is keen to bring the world’s best young talent to the Santiago Bernabeu, and Mastantuono will be officially registered once he turns 18 in August.