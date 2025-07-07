Kylian Mbappe withdraws moral harassment complaint against PSG

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe has withdrawn his legal complaint for moral harassment and attempted extortion against former club Paris Saint-Germain

The 26-year-old’s legal team confirmed that they have dropped the complaint that related to his contract stand-off with the French side in 2023.

Mbappe was excluded from the squad and forced to train alone as he pushed for a move away from the club before ultimately staying.

He is still pressing forward with a separate appeal before France’s industrial tribunal to recover €55 million in unpaid wages, however, as per L'Equipe.

Real Madrid will face off against Mbappe’s former club on Wednesday as they seek to cement their place in the FIFA Club World Cup final.