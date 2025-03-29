Barella: Lautaro so important for Inter Milan

Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella says they must keep hold of captain Lautaro Martinez.

The Nerazzurri are well placed to win a second consecutive Scudetto this season, with Argentina striker Lautaro leading the way.

Barella is under no illusions over the importance of his skipper and says it's crucial Inter keep hold of their centre-forward.

Looking ahead to the Club World Cup, he stated: “He is a leader in the dressing room, he’s been here for so many years, he knows what it means to win and to convey what Inter stands for. He’s a point of reference for us all.

“He will become even more (important) because he has been lucky enough to play in a lot of international matches. There are others too, but he is definitely the one who has reached the top. We will need individuals as well as the group in every game, and when needed, we will all cling onto him.”

On Inter's hopes this summer in the Club World Cup, Barella says they'll be in it to win it.

“As the coach has already said, Inter has the desire to win and lift trophies in its DNA. There are seasons where it goes better, others less well, but our goal is to win and try and lift the trophy in every competition, for us, for our fans and for all of Inter.

“We will go (to America) with the desire to do well. We know that it will be a difficult competition and that it will come after so many different commitments, so there are lots of factors to evaluate, but we want to go there and lift the trophy.”