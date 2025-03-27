Inter Milan ready to pounce as Mainoo and Man Utd talks at deadlock

Inter Milan are eyeing Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

The Manchester Evening News says Mainoo and United are at deadlock over new contract talks.

Advertisement Advertisement

Mainoo would prefer to settle his future before the end of the season, but negotiations remain difficult.

Talks have been ongoing since March 2024, but with no breakthough there is every chance Mainoo could be on the move this summer.

And watching developments closely are Inter Milan. The Nerazzurri have been encouraged in their interest, knowing Mainoo would prefer to move abroad if he must leave Old Trafford this summer.

United also hold a 12-month option on Mainoo's contract, though there is every likelihood there will be a parting of the ways if no agreement can be reached in the coming months.