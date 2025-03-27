Tribal Football
Mkhitaryan talks up new Inter Milan contract chance

Carlos Volcano
Mkhitaryan talks up new Inter Milan contract chance
Mkhitaryan talks up new Inter Milan contract chance
Henrikh Mkhitaryan admits Inter Milan could be the last club of his playing career.

The midfielder, 36, comes off contract in 2026, though there are plans to extend his deal another 12 months.

“My idea is to finish at a high level, like Inter. Let’s wait until the end of the season, then we’ll see if I stay or leave,” Mkhitaryan told Sky Italia.

Asked about extending his deal to 2027, the veteran also said: “Why not? But it depends on my body, how I am and what I can give.” 

On their Scudetto hopes, Mkhitaryan added: “We’re capable of being able to get to the end of everything. We’re dreaming big, and by going slowly, we can do something great. I hope to write a special chapter in my ‘book’ this season.”  

 

