Auckland City FC manager thrilled for Club World Cup opportunity

With the FIFA Club World Cup now just a week away, DAZN caught up with some of the managers who will lead their teams into the new and expanded tournament, hoping to be crowned the world’s best club.

Auckland City FC are the only club from Oceania participating in the tournament in the United States.

As the only amateur side that qualified, the chance to rub shoulders with some of the biggest clubs and players in the world is an once in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Auckland City, as their manager Paul Posa notes.

“Of course, we're extremely excited and proud. We're going to what is essentially a new FIFA tournament, a new FIFA initiative. There are just so many exciting aspects to the tournament, and it's a pretty special opportunity to rub shoulders with some of the best teams in the world," Posa told DAZN.

“It's a dream come true for a lot of people. I think around our club, it's a huge honour to represent Auckland and New Zealand and Oceania, really. It's really exciting and a real honour."

Posa continued: “We're in a tough group, there's no question about that. We've got three global giants, and they have their own different styles, but we wouldn't have it any other way. It's just a fantastic opportunity for us.

"We've got to play against a German team (Bayern Munich), then a Portuguese team (Benfica), then an Argentinian team (Boca Juniors).

“I'm really looking forward to seeing what Boca and their fans bring to the tournament. They have a distinctive style. They're a great club and their supporters are out of this world. I think it's going to be a very memorable and quite emotional occasion playing Boca, and I'm really looking forward to that.

“We are probably the smallest club there, being an amateur team as well. I think we have to go there and prepare the best we can, give it everything we've got and try and cause an upset.

"And you never know in sport, sport’s like that. It's not over until it's over.”

Auckland City FC kick off their tournament against Bayern Munich on June 15th.

Auckland City's group at the Club World Cup Flashscore

Paul Posa was speaking ahead of the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup. Watch all 63 games live on DAZN for free.

