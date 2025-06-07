Maresca excited for Club World Cup, backs Palmer to shine

With the FIFA Club World Cup now just over a week away, DAZN caught up with some of the managers who will lead their teams into the new and expanded tournament, hoping to be crowned the world’s best club.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca expressed his excitement about the tournament in the United States and explicitly backed talisman Cole Palmer to shine in the summer showcase.

“Well, I’m happy, especially because, as you’ve just said, it’s a tournament that brings together the top 32 teams in the world. So, it’s very exciting to take part in such a huge competition.

"And you also have the opportunity to face other top coaches and some world-class teams," Maresca told DAZN.

He continued: “We were there - in North America - last summer, and it was great. There were so many fans there, and it will be another opportunity for them to come and watch us and for us to meet them. So, there’s no doubt it will be a great occasion.

“The fans in America were spectacular from the very beginning. As far as culture is concerned, Brazilian fans usually create a great atmosphere, which is part of their culture. They are usually happy and incredibly entertaining.

"So with their football culture coming together with ours, hopefully we’ll be able to ensure that the people who come to watch the game at the stadium have a great time.

“When you are at Chelsea, your goal is always to win. So, our goal – each and every single game – will always be to try to win.

“I’ve said it more than once: Cole Palmer is up there with the very best top players who can produce something at any moment, create something out of nothing.

"He wasn’t with me on the USA tour last summer, so it will also be a chance for him to experience the environment there and to introduce himself to North America.

“Football, in general, in every competition, unites people, and in this competition, considering that there are so many cultures involved, it will also unite many cultures. Football unites people in terms of both emotions and circumstances.”

Chelsea kick off their Club World Cup campaign against Los Angeles FC on June 16th.

Maresca was speaking ahead of the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

