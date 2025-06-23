Atletico Madrid out of Club World Cup despite victory over battling Botafogo

Atletico Madrid became the first European side to exit the FIFA Club World Cup, despite a late 1-0 win against Botafogo in Pasadena. The Brazilians duly secured second place in the group, after seeing their five-game winning streak come to a losing end.

Atléti knew they would need to win by at least three goals to advance if results elsewhere went against them, but they started slowly as the Brazilian champions looked comfortable in the early exchanges.

Jefferson Savarino had the first real chance of the game on nine minutes as he raced through on goal, but perhaps spooked by the imposing figure of Jan Oblak bearing down on him, he could only produce a timid finish which was easily saved.

The Spanish side eventually created a golden chance of their own five minutes before the interval, but Julian Alvarez shanked his effort wide after turning on the edge of the six-yard box.

A moment of controversy then arrived in added time, with VAR recommending an on-field review for a foul on Alvarez, but after a lengthy deliberation, Alexander Sørloth was penalised for a foul in the build-up and the teams went into the break at 0-0.

Diego Simeone reacted by throwing Antoine Griezmann into the mix, but despite a renewed sense of urgency, they toiled in the final third against a stubborn Botafogo defence.

Sorloth had a sight of goal just after the hour mark when he was picked out in the centre of the box by a powerful cross, but he didn’t connect with his header and glanced the ball well wide of the target.

Despite the onslaught, O Fogo still posed a danger on the break, and Oblak had to look alive again to produce an outstanding stop to deny Igor Jesus.

Atleti finally found a way through on 87 minutes when Griezmann smashed home from close range, but the 4-0 defeat to PSG earlier in the tournament would ultimately be their undoing.

Having clinched the runners up spot via goal difference, Botafogo will play the winners of Group A – the identity of whom will be determined later on. With Palmeiras currently heading that group, there could be an all-Brazilian affair on the horizon.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Alexander Barboza (Botafogo)

