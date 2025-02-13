Atletico Madrid captain Koke chasing end-of-career CWC glory
Koke, however, intends to play in the Club World Cup in the USA later this year.
He said, "It's a huge challenge, not just for me, but for all my teammates. My career is almost over, so to speak, and I don't know if I'll be able to play for four more years.
"You have to enjoy it and have the goal of fighting for this title, which is something new, and I think that all the teams and all the participants, all the players, want to win it. I am one of them, and obviously I have the hope of being able to win it and lift it, since I am the captain."
Koke also said: "Having spent my entire career here, having played in the Atlético de Madrid youth academy since I was 6 years old, playing in a World Cup is something incredible.
"All the work I have done since I was little until today is bearing fruit. Because I have worked so hard all these years, I have been able to play for the club of my life, and this summer being able to play in a Club World Cup is something unique."