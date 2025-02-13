Atletico Madrid captain Koke chasing end-of-career CWC glory

Atletico Madrid captain Koke concedes his career is coming to an end.

Koke, however, intends to play in the Club World Cup in the USA later this year.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "It's a huge challenge, not just for me, but for all my teammates. My career is almost over, so to speak, and I don't know if I'll be able to play for four more years.

"You have to enjoy it and have the goal of fighting for this title, which is something new, and I think that all the teams and all the participants, all the players, want to win it. I am one of them, and obviously I have the hope of being able to win it and lift it, since I am the captain."

Koke also said: "Having spent my entire career here, having played in the Atlético de Madrid youth academy since I was 6 years old, playing in a World Cup is something incredible.

"All the work I have done since I was little until today is bearing fruit. Because I have worked so hard all these years, I have been able to play for the club of my life, and this summer being able to play in a Club World Cup is something unique."