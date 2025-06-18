Al Hilal fans prepare in Miami ahead of CWC opener with Real Madrid

Ahmed (left) travelled to Miami to watch Al Hilal take on Real Madrid with his friends

Dozens of jubilant Al Hilal fans have gathered in Miami ahead of their Club World Cup showdown with European giants Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Many supporters arrived in the city from Riyadh, where the 19-time Saudi Pro League champions are based, and congregated at Miami Beach waving flags and chanting in front of several bemused onlookers.

Advertisement Advertisement

Among them was Abdulelah who travelled to the US on Friday to watch the opening ceremony with his friends, before meeting his nephews Faisal, 13, and Fahd, nine.

"Al Hilal is the giant team in Asia. We are like Real Madrid in Europe," he said.

Al-Hilal fans paraded around the streets of Miami Beach Flashscore

The last time the two sides met was at the 2022 Club World Cup final in Morocco where Real Madrid won 5-3, but Abdulelah is confident there will only be one outcome at the Hard Rock Stadium this time.

"Tomorrow's the first version of the (revamped) Club World Cup (and) we're gonna win. Trust me. I know what I'm telling you. It's going to be a very interesting match."

Al-Hilal fans gathered at Miami Beach on Tuesday Flashscore

Faisal said he began supporting the club as soon as he started watching the sport.

"Since I got to know football my father always told me: 'Support Al Hilal. Support Al Hilal'. And I support them!

"Madrid is a big team, so it's good that we play against them and we'll be in the spotlight. I hope it's a win – like what happened against Argentina for Saudi (2-1 in the 2022 World Cup).

"It should mean a lot (to win)," said Fahd of their opening Group H match. "It should put us in the spotlight and make us a global team.

"(We will win) 2-1," he predicted.

Al-Hilal fans cheered on their team ahead of their match against Real Madrid Flashscore

Ahmed, a student from Seattle, Washington, travelled to Miami to watch the game with his friends and is equally as confident.

"We're gonna win," he said.

Al Hilal could face Manchester City, his favourite English team, in the next round should they both qualify.

When asked who would win between the two sides, he said: "Of course Al Hilal are going to win. Of course!"

Al-Hilal supporters were in jubilant mood ahead of kick-off Flashscore

Al Hilal take on Real Madrid at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Wednesday at 15:00 ET, 21:00 CET.

_______________________________________________

Sponsored:

FIFA Club World Cup - Every Game Free, exclusively on DAZN.

Sign up here to start streaming.

_______________________________________________