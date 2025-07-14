Chelsea striker Pedro takes aim at Luis Enrique: PSG don't know how to lose

Chelsea striker Joao Pedro shrugged off his clash with PSG coach Luis Enrique at the end of the Club World Cup final.

Pedro struck in Chelsea's 3-0 win in New Jersey on Sunday, though was slapped at the final whistle by Enrique amid a brawl between the two teams.

After dusting himself off, Pedro told Sportv: "I went to protect Andrey Santos. I saw that the players were surrounding him.

"As a good Brazilian, I went to protect my friend. There were a lot of people and in all that chaos, I was pushed. It's part of the game. But they don't know how to lose.

"Now it's time to celebrate."