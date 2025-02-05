Reiss delighted as Man City thrash Leeds in FAYC

Coach Oliver Reiss praised the hunger and determination of his Manchester City squad after their dominant 6-1 FA Youth Cup win over Leeds.

The victory followed a commanding 4-0 derby win against Manchester United, showcasing their attacking strength.

Reiss acknowledged areas for improvement but highlighted the team's desire, clinical finishing, and overall quality.

“It’s very, very nice to see that. To see that the team always wants to score more and more,” Reiss stated post-game.

“Of course, I think there was some situations in the game where we should control or we should try to control the the game more, but sometimes it is like that.

“But they kept going, (always) trying to score more.

“It was a weird game. I think the result doesn’t fit together with the (performance).

“And they (Leeds) were really good. I think Leeds did very, very well. You could see this is maybe the game they wanted to bring everything in as we were expecting it, of course.

“Even at 3-0 down, they kept going.

“But in the end, it is all about again the quality of our players to win a game like this. Also, a game like this was such an incredible result at the end.”