Ansser Sadiq
Dipepa scores as Southampton thump Derby in FAYC
Southampton’s Under-18s secured a spot in the FA Youth Cup quarter-finals with a 4-1 victory over Derby County.

Derby took the lead just 16 seconds in through Cruz Allen, but Saints responded with first-half goals from Sufianu Sillah Dibaga and Baylee Dipepa.

Dipepa struck again in the 65th minute, doubling his tally to extend Southampton’s lead.

Substitute Harry Gathercole sealed the win just five minutes later, capping off an impressive win.

Manager Calum McFarlane made two changes from the previous round, including a first start for Under-16 defender Broghan Sewell.

