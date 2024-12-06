Liverpool coach Bridge-Wilkinson: Opening FAYC campaign at Preston a wonderful occasion

Liverpool coach Marc Bridge-Wilkinson says he's aiming for a long FA Youth Cup run this season.

The Reds open their campaign tonight at Preston North End.

Bridge-Wilkinson told the club's website: "It's a wonderful competition. Really exciting for the boys and the staff as well, so exciting times. Deepdale is a wonderful stadium and Preston North End are a really good club. It's a really good draw for both teams, I think. To play at their first-team stadium under the lights, it's going to be a wonderful occasion for both teams. Hopefully we can come out on top.

"I think they are a good side from what we've seen. You can never really judge as to what you are going to get on the night as some of their boys play with the older age groups at times. But from what we've seen, they will be tough to play against and they are a good footballing side who like to play into the front area of the pitch nice and quickly. It's going to be a really interesting game."

One player Reds fans have been urged to watch is James Bradshaw and Bridge-Wilkinson also said: "Joe has done really well in recent weeks. He has a really great character. He trains hard and works hard every day and tries to better himself in every moment in a day that he can. Obviously he is now starting to see some of the rewards from the work that he has been putting in. He has scored some really good and effective goals in recent weeks."

