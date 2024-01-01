Kodua says preseason has been a "really good experience" under Lopetegui

West Ham's 19 year old Gideon Kodua has loved preseason under new boss Julen Lopetegui as he tries to catch his eye and earn first team football.

The Hammers’ 2023 FA Youth Cup-winning captain has risen through the ranks at West Ham and has adapted to his new position at right back which Lopetegui feels is most suited to his ability.

Advertisement Advertisement

Kodua is still learning the defensive trade but feels at home at the club as he explained what his preseason goals have been and how much he has enjoyed it.

“It’s been a really good experience,” he said “We’ve had a new gaffer come in, so it was always going to be a challenge learning the new tactics he wants us to play, but I think, as the season goes on, we’ll do well.”

“For me personally, it’s been a really good trip. Obviously, I was mainly looking to get first-team experience. There are always positives and no negatives when playing first team.”

“With fitness, especially training and playing in this heat, when we go back to England, it’ll be easier because the conditions are not as extreme.”

“It’s about first-team experience really, getting in the manager’s eye and trying to impress, and just taking my opportunity.”

The teenager said how tough learning the position has been but how he is enjoying the challenge.

“On the first day, it was probably a bit of a shock, but I think I have adapted and kind of shown myself in a new position. It has been tough, especially in the Wolves game when I found it a bit difficult in some situations, but I kept my head up and went again against Palace and did better with the situations I’ve got. It’s a weird one, playing in a new position, but I think I’ve done well.”

“It’s about showing I’m versatile and it’s been a good challenge, really.”