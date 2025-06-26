DONE DEAL: Man Utd defender Sam Murray signs for Carlisle United

Carlisle United have signed Manchester United defender Sam Murray on the expiration of his contract.

The former England youth international was a regular in United’s Under-21s side last term, making 15 appearances in total. During his spell at Old Trafford, Murray won the FA Youth Cup in the 2021/22 season alongside the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo but has now left for free as Carlisle snap him up.

Head Coach, Mark Hughes praised the youngster and revealed how happy he is to bring him in this summer ahead of the new season.

"We're delighted that Sam is joining us, he's a great young talent who has been at a great club.

"He's a left sided player with good pace and good technical ability, and I'm looking forward to working with him."

Head of football operations Marc Tierney also commented on the deal and stated that Murray could have a big impact heading into the new campaign.

"We're excited to welcome a promising left-back to Brunton Park.

"He is a grounded and driven young player, and he adds strong competition to the squad and brings real potential for the future.

"We're looking forward to seeing his impact as he continues to develop with us."