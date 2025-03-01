Wolves midfielder Bellegarde happy in new role; ready for Bournemouth

Tribal Football
Wolves midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellegarde is convinced they can defeat Bournemouth in today's FA Cup fifth round clash.

Bellegarde is also happy with his new advanced role under manager Vitor Pereira.

He said, “I’m enjoying every day if I can play. It’s a good moment for the team, but I need to help the team if I can. I’m more confident in midfield. I can touch the ball and attack and defend. I’m comfortable there.

“Further forward the striker can open the space for me, and if the spaces are open, I can attack them. It’s not the same profile and we need to adapt to different players.”

On facing Bournemouth, he also told the club's website: “All the games are different, but if the team stays together, and defend and attack together, you can win all the games. This team (Bournemouth) are confident, you can see it. They don’t lose a lot, so we need to concentrate and defend good.”

